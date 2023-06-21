Sask. offensive lineman Noah Zerr signed by Hamilton Tiger-Cats

National offensive lineman Noah Zerr has signed on with the Hamilton Tiger Cats, according to a recent announcement from the eastern CFL team.

Zerr, originally from Langenburg, Sask. was signed by the Ti-Cats after spending 2022 with the B.C. Lions where he suited up for a total of four games.

Standing six feet, seven inches tall and weighing in at 330 pounds, Zerr was originally drafted by the Lions in the second round, 12 overall after a five season tenure at the University of Saskatchewan.

In those five seasons, Zerr played in a total of 41 games for the Huskies.