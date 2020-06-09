Advertisement
Sask. officials to speak on returning to school in the fall
Published Tuesday, June 9, 2020 10:52AM CST
REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan says a update will be provided on a plan to resume school in the fall.
Education Minister Gordon Wyant will speak at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on the plan to return to school.
This will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.
