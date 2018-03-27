

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Opposition is asking the federal government to pardon people with past convictions for marijuana possession.

The NDP says there’s no reason to burden people with criminal records for something about to become legalized. The party has asked the government to join them in the call, but the Saskatchewan Party says people can seek their own pardons if they feel they are necessary.

“It’s a common sense step forward that we need to do considering that very act will be legalized in a few short months,” NDP MLA Nicole Sarauer said. “It’s a real barrier for many folks, in particular vulnerable and Indigenous populations.”

“I would think it’s unlikely that Ottawa would look at it and the fact of the matter is that if a person wants to have a pardon, it’s open to them to apply for a pardon on their own behalf,” said Minister of Justice Don Morgan. “To do some sort of a blanket pardon is probably not in the best interest of justice for the province.”

In 2016, 821 Saskatchewan residents were charged with cannabis possession. That number is 51 per cent higher than the national rate.