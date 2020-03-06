REGINA -- A Saltcoats, Sask. couple has uncovered some local history in their newly purchased home.

“Part of the conditions with the house is we purchased it with all the contents in it as is,” Kelcey Harasen said. “The house has been vacant for about twenty years and so we weren't sure what we were going to find and we came across a pretty cool treasure

While cleaning out contents from the garage, they found a chest with old newspapers inside.

In 1932 the property was home to the Saltcoats Observer newspaper, and then the Saltcoats Star in the 1940s.

“There's lots of war time articles, different things and just the prices of groceries like two cans of salmon for 19 cents or a round trip on the train to Winnipeg like $1.50,” Harasen said.

Along with the newspapers the pair found tokens from years gone by.