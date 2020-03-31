REGINA -- As families enter the second week of schools being closed indefinitely in Saskatchewan, many parents have questions and concerns surrounding their children's ongoing education.

On March 20, the province closed schools down amid COVID-19 concerns.

Both Regina public school divisions have posted supplemental learning plans for their websites and say teachers will be reaching out to parents this week to inform them of the next steps for their children surrounding at-home education.

But the uncertainty of just how long this could go on for and what resources may be required, is weighing heavy on some Regina parents minds.

"We're looking potentially at five and a half months of them not being in school," said Andrea Kerr, a mother of two middle school students. "Yes, I work from home, but how do I keep theme occupied and still keep working? How do you keep them occupied for five and a half months period?"

Kerr works as an investment advisor from home and has a son in grade 8 and a daughter in grade 6.

Between the three of them, she is concerned about the amount of technological resources that may be needed for all of them.

"They do both have smartphones and so they will be able to access resources and the programs online but if they weren't in that position, I don't have a clue how we would do it."

Kyla Blenkin has a 5-year-old son in Kindergarten and believes the supplemental learning is essential for young children who crave structure.

"He strives better on routine," said Blenkin. "I noticed within the last couple weeks he has been kind of out of his routine and it's kind of taking a big toll on him."

As for Lisa Boutin, the mother of two elementary students is wondering how long this distance learning could go on for.

"Because this is a day by day situation my concern is that they won't be back for fall."

Despite the stress and frustration parents may be feeling at this time, many are still appreciative of the educators navigating this brave new world of teaching.

"I mean teachers teach because they love the kids and they want to help those students be the best that they can and this is such a tough way to try and do that," said Kerr.