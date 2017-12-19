The Saskatchewan Party Leadership Election Organizing Committee has wrapped up its investigation into allegations that a leadership candidate received questions in advance of a debate in Weyburn.

Gordon Wyant, Scott Moe and Tina Beaudry-Mellor, three of the candidates, sent a letter to the party suggesting that Alanna Koch may have had inside information before the debate.

The committee found that there was no direct evidence or proof that anyone supplied the questions to any of the candidates, including Alanna Koch or her campaign manager, prior to the debate.

However, the committee did find that Koch’s campaign had made inquiries to various ministerial office staff on topics that later came up in the debate, and thus they ruled that the other candidates were justified in their concerns.

The committee says they will be making a recommendation about future leadership races after a new leader is elected.

Koch has denied the allegations.

“I appreciate the acknowledgement that I did so well in the debates,” Koch said earlier this month. “If I had the questions beforehand, I think I would have done even better. But, absolutely, there is no truth to the accusations. I clearly didn’t have any information before the debate. I was just very well-prepared for them.”

Koch served as deputy minister to the premier before entering the leadership race. She said it was her job to know about government policy.