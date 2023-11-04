Sask. Party hosts Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre at annual convention

At the annual Sask. Party convention, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre took to the podium as a guest speaker in Regina.

"Thank you very much to Premier Scott Moe, forever great to be home on the prairies," Poilievre said after receiving ovations.

In his speech, Poilievre outlined his vision of Canada if elected as prime minister, emphasizing lowering income taxes, reducing interest rates, developing nuclear energy, and eliminating the federal carbon tax.

"We will allow you to make your own decisions," he said.

"He would be a leader that Saskatchewan would view as being able to work collaboratively towards expanding some of the most sustainable industries on earth," said Premier Scott Moe.

After Ottawa reiterated its stance to not expand a pause to the carbon tax on home heating oils across the country, Moe is standing firm on his decision to refuse payments to the federal government.

"SaskEnergy is going to stop collecting and submitting the carbon tax on natural gas here in Saskatchewan," Moe said.

“The solution if you don't want a carbon tax is not to elect more liberals, [it] is to elect more conservatives," said Poilievre.

Moe also commented on economic autonomy policies describing it as a crisis by its nature and harmful to attracting investments.

He hopes that Poilievre will remove those policies to expand new opportunities for Saskatchewan.

Sask. Party members passed motions to add more nurses to Saskatchewan’s health system, and are also requesting the government to allow the province to administer its own firearm regulations.