Sask. Party's Harpauer, Duncan, Wyant and McMorris not seeking re-election in 2024
Several well known members of the Saskatchewan Party will not be seeking re-election in 2024, Premier Scott Moe announced on Tuesday.
In a post to X, Moe announced that current Finance Minister Donna Harpauer, former Education Minister Dustin Duncan, current Minister of Advanced Education Gord Wyant and Don McMorris will not seek re-election in 2024.
The MLAs currently hold five portfolios between them.
“Thank you Donna, Don, Dustin and Gord for your many years of service and commitment to your constituents and our province, for all your hard work and for your friendship,” Moe said in his post.
Harpauer, the MLA for Humboldt, current finance minister and deputy premier was first elected in 1999 and has been re-elected five times since. She is the longest-serving female cabinet minister in Canada at either the federal and provincial level.
According to the provincial government’s website, Harpauer has served as Minister of Government Relations and Minister responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs. She has also served as Minister of Social Services, Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation and the Status of Women, Minister of Education, Minister of Crown Investments, Minister responsible for SGI, Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority, and as Provincial Secretary.
Duncan was first elected as the MLA for Weyburn-Big Muddy in a by-election in June of 2006, when he was 26. Duncan currently holds eight portfolios and in the past has served as the minister of education and health.
Wyant was first elected as the MLA for Saskatoon Northeast in a by-election in October 2010. Currently the minister of advanced education, Wyant was also deputy premier, minister of justice and attorney general, minister of education, and minister responsible for SaskBuilds and Priority Saskatchewan.
The Sask. Party initially announced Wyant as its nominee for the Saskatoon Chief Mistawasis constituency in September 2023.
McMorris has been the MLA for Indian Head-Milestone since 1999. He currently manages two portfolios and previously served as deputy premier, minister of health among other portfolios.
According to Moe, the four MLAs represent 80 years of combined political experience.
“That’s not easy to replace,” he said. “But at the same time, every government and every party needs renewal and I respect the decision that Donna, Don, Dustin and Gord all made – that it's time for renewal in their constituencies and for a new chapter in each of their lives.”
Currently, the deadline for a provincial election in Saskatchewan is Oct. 28, 2024.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Unreleased video allegedly shows torture of Ontario 'crypto king' during kidnapping
A grieving mother is on a quest for answers after her 25-year-old son died just days after coming across new footage alleged to show the kidnapping and torture of so-called 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski.
Israel's chief military spokesperson: 31 hostages in Gaza are dead
Israel's chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday that 31 of the remaining hostages held in Gaza were pronounced dead.
Coutts, Alta., protesters plead guilty, free after 2 years in custody
Two of the men accused in connection with an RCMP investigation during the 2022 Coutts border protest have plead guilty, an Alberta court announced.
Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto's Eaton Centre 40 years later
An Ontario woman said she was initially perplexed when she received a notified that her mother's wallet, which had gone missing at Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades ago, was found.
BREAKING Calgary Stampede reaches $9.5M settlement in class-action lawsuit
The Calgary Stampede and members of a class-action lawsuit that alleged the organization allowed a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys for decades have agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement.
Nearly 67,000 Honda and Acura vehicles recalled in Canada
Honda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.
Prince Harry arrives in London after father King Charles III's cancer diagnosis
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that he was 'shocked and sad' to learn that King Charles III has cancer, but is relieved that the illness was caught early.
Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughter
A Michigan jury on Tuesday convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.
A SWAT team sniper killed a bank hostage-taker armed with a knife, sheriff says
A deputy shot and killed a man Tuesday after he took people hostage and claimed to have a bomb at a Florida bank, authorities said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Nurses at St. Paul's Hospital 'stop the line' after patient goes into respiratory arrest
A traumatic situation in a Saskatoon hospital waiting room has prompted nurses to enact a last-resort measure to sound the alarm about overcapacity and patient safety.
-
Sask. couple opens restaurant in Mexico
Derek and Janet Smith needed a change after their kids went off to university and they became empty nesters.
-
'Thick enough to skate on': Saskatoon residents making the most of icy conditions
The warmer than usual winter weather has made for treacherous conditions on roads and sidewalks, but leave it to those in Saskatchewan to make the most of it.
Winnipeg
-
Second lawsuit filed over Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse, alleging child can no longer use left arm and hand
A new lawsuit filed in the Court of King’s Bench in Winnipeg claims an 11-year old boy lost the use of his left arm and hand as a result of the Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse.
-
Human smuggling charges laid after seven men found in vehicle in Manitoba
A Calgary man has been charged with human smuggling after seven men from Africa were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Manitoba last month.
-
Cyclist in critical condition following crash with vehicle: police
A cyclist has been taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Pembina Highway Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
Coutts, Alta., protesters plead guilty, free after 2 years in custody
Two of the men accused in connection with an RCMP investigation during the 2022 Coutts border protest have plead guilty, an Alberta court announced.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Calgary Stampede reaches $9.5M settlement in class-action lawsuit
The Calgary Stampede and members of a class-action lawsuit that alleged the organization allowed a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys for decades have agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement.
-
Alberta abortion survey linked to conservative call centre
A province-wide poll on parental rights for minors in Alberta seeking abortions was conducted by a company belonging to a Calgary-based conservative call centre, CTV News has learned.
Edmonton
-
'You'd think the Oilers are playing in the Super Bowl': Edmonton fans take over Las Vegas for potentially historic NHL game
Hockey fans travelling to Las Vegas to watch their favourite team is commonplace — and observing legions of them from Western Canada in the hotels, casinos, restaurants and bars of the popular tourist destination has become a standard.
-
Police release photo of senior who allegedly sexually assaulted a child in Lloydminster
Police are looking for a senior citizen who they say sexually assaulted a youth in eastern Alberta last month.
-
EIA recovered 92% of pre-pandemic volumes in 2023, on track to make up rest in year or two
Edmonton International Airport is celebrating serving 7.5 million customers in 2023, which represents a 92 per cent recovery of its pre-pandemic traffic volume.
Toronto
-
W5
W5 Unreleased video allegedly shows torture of Ontario 'crypto king' during kidnapping
A grieving mother is on a quest for answers after her 25-year-old son died just days after coming across new footage alleged to show the kidnapping and torture of so-called 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski.
-
Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto's Eaton Centre 40 years later
An Ontario woman said she was initially perplexed when she received a notified that her mother's wallet, which had gone missing at Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades ago, was found.
-
Homicide unit investigating after two people found dead in Richmond Hill home
York Regional Police’s homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Richmond Hill on Monday.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo reduces workforce as revenues stagnate post pandemic
OC Transpo announced Tuesday that it’s reducing its workforce to cut costs and improve revenue.
-
'Love is in the air': Six Ottawa restaurants among Canada's top 100 most romantic
OpenTable -- a reservation platform -- has released its 100 most romantic restaurants in Canada for 2024, with six Ottawa restaurants making the list.
-
City of Ottawa cuts ribbon on new transitional housing project
The doors have opened at a new transitional housing project in Ottawa, aimed at helping families experiencing homelessness transition to permanent homes.
Vancouver
-
Richmond seeking review of potential supervised consumption site near hospital
Richmond city council voted in favour Monday of considering a supervised consumption site, in the wake of B.C. recording its highest number of toxic drug deaths last year.
-
B.C. MLA's office plastered with 'hateful' messages after resignation, premier says
Hours after B.C. MLA Selina Robinson resigned from her NDP cabinet position, her constituency office was plastered with messages calling for her to be removed from caucus as well.
-
B.C. man sent to prison for carrying loaded 'ghost gun' in Burnaby mall
A 23-year-old Surrey, B.C., man will spend up to two and a half years in prison after he was caught carrying a loaded "ghost gun" in a Burnaby, B.C., mall.
Montreal
-
'Scary situation': Brazen car theft near Montreal captured on camera
The owner of a Montreal-area car dealership says authorities need to crack down on car theft after a brazen theft Monday night was captured on a surveillance camera.
-
Catholic Church challenging Quebec MAID law in court on religious freedom grounds
A Quebec law requiring all palliative care homes to offer medical assistance in dying violates religious freedom and should be declared unconstitutional, says a legal challenge filed by the office of the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Montreal.
-
Cote Saint-Luc seniors' home to close, leaving 77 residents looking for housing
The King David seniors' home in Cote Saint-Luc has announced it is closing, leaving 77 residents searching for a new place to live.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. MLA's office plastered with 'hateful' messages after resignation, premier says
Hours after B.C. MLA Selina Robinson resigned from her NDP cabinet position, her constituency office was plastered with messages calling for her to be removed from caucus as well.
-
Nigerian man charged with sextortion of B.C. teenager before 2023 death
Nearly one year after the death of a teenage sextortion victim from B.C.'s Lower Mainland, authorities have announced charges against a suspect in Nigeria.
-
Alleged fake dental hygienist in B.C. implicated in possible fashion show scam
Emmanuel Osaseri, the same man who has recently been charged in the Victoria area for practising as a dental hygienist without credentials, may also be linked to a fashion show scam.
Atlantic
-
15-year-old charged with manslaughter after alleged Moncton shooting
A 15-year-old is facing a manslaughter charge after a 16-year-old died of an alleged gunshot wound in Moncton.
-
As Nova Scotia emerges from heavy snowfall, woman describes anxious wait for rescue
Cleanup in Nova Scotia could take days after more than a metre of snow piled up in some parts of the province over the weekend.
-
Ottawa announces new funding to tackle rent affordability and rising grocery prices
The federal government has announced $99 million in new funding to tackle rent affordability and $5 million in annual spending to help investigate rising grocery prices.
Northern Ontario
-
Search for missing Sudbury politician moves to Moonglo neighbourhood
It has been 10 days since Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini, 62, vanished without a trace and now search efforts are being focused on the Moonglo area of town.
-
Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughter
A Michigan jury on Tuesday convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.
-
Court order will help Greater Sudbury find out what happened to $1.5M stolen by fraudsters
A judge has granted Greater Sudbury’s motion to have financial institutions reveal the paper trail left behind after the city was defrauded of $1.5 million in December.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'The missing piece': Regional councillors approve $19.75 million land deal for new transit hub
The Region of Waterloo is moving ahead with a major land purchase it says will be used as part of its new transit hub in Kitchener.
-
Cyclist dead after crash in Kitchener
A 66-year-old cyclist who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Kitchener Monday night has died.
-
'I just kind of push through': Kitchener man runs 1,500 days in a row – rain or shine
It took Scott Thomson just over four years to run 1,500 days in a row and he has no plans on stopping any time soon.