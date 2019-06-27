

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Party says the province’s deficit has gone done and revenue has gone up in its final report from the 2018-19 fiscal year.

The province has a deficit of $268 million, which is $97 million lower than the forecasted deficit.

“Our year-end actuals show that Saskatchewan’s fiscal position and financial outlook continue to improve,” Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said in a news release. “Our government’s plan to return the province to balance remains on track.”

The province’s total revenue in the past fiscal year was $14.45 billion, the Sask. Party says. That’s $206 million higher than the budget, according to the province.

“These improved results over budget were largely the result of increased revenue from non-renewable resources,” Harpauer said. “Potash revenue recorded the most notable increase, due to both higher prices and higher sales volumes.”

The province had a total expense of $14.72 billion in the 2018-19 fiscal year.

The province says around 72 per cent of government expenses last year was invested in health care, education, and social services.

The province still plans to have a balanced budget in the 2019-20 fiscal year.

“Each fiscal year has its own set of unique factors that impact our budget,” Harpauer said. “Weather, natural disasters, global commodity prices, financial markets and interest rates can all affect the province’s bottom line, and we will continue to manage these risks and variables responsibly on behalf of the people of Saskatchewan.”