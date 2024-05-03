Sask. Party votes down NDP motion to cut provincial gas tax

Saskatchewan motorists won’t be getting an immediate 15 cent per litre break at the pumps as an NDP motion to cut the provincial gas tax was voted down by the Sask. Party on Thursday.

Removing the province’s tax on fuel has something that’s long been called for by the NDP.

Drivers in the province currently pay several taxes on every litre of gasoline, a 10 cent federal excise tax, five per cent GST and the 14 cent federal carbon tax.

It’s the 15 cent provincial fuel tax though that the NDP have been targeting.

“Today there’s going to be a vote. That’s right Mr. Speaker and we’re going to see if this premier really understands what people in this province are going through,” NDP leader Carla Beck said during Question Period Thursday.

Several provinces including Manitoba and Ontario have paused all or part of their provincial fuel taxes.

Saskatchewan’s premier says his government has provided relief in other ways.

“This fall we had the removal of the carbon tax off of our home heating fuel and reiterate our ask of the federal government to extend that,” Premier Scott Moe said.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) called the result of the vote perplexing.

“The government continually rails against how much the carbon tax is hurting people at the pumps but then continues to charge that 15 cents per litre gas tax, Gage Haubrich from the CTF said. “They know that these types of taxes hurt people when they are paying for their fuel but they continue to do it anyways,” he added.

Gas taxes are destined to become a provincial election campaign issue this fall as voters choose which party’s affordability plan they prefer.