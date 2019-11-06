

REGINA -- Saskatchewan has officially passed legislation that will regulate vaping and vaping products in the province.

The government proposed amendments to the Tobacco Control Act that would bring vaping products in line with existing tobacco legislation on Tuesday. That legislation passed unanimously on Wednesday, the province said.

“Quick passage of this legislation demonstrates how important it is to further protect our youth from vaping,” Health Minister Jim Reiter said in a news release. “I want to thank our partners and health stakeholders for their support for this legislation and look forward to consulting with them again on the regulations and how to best address flavoured vaping products.”

The Ministry of Health will now start regulating restrictions and enforcement of vaping products. There will also be new signage for public buildings, retail locations and school properties saying that vaping is prohibited. The province says the new amendments will be in place early next year.

The amendments include restricting vapes and e-cigarettes to people 18 years or older, prohibiting vaping displays at stores where young people have access, restricting the use of vaping products around public buildings and restricting advertising vapes and e-cigarettes in the same way as tobacco products.

Health authorities across Canada have begun to closely monitor reports of respiratory illnesses potentially linked to vaping.

Health Canada has said vaping has risks and the longterm effects remain unknown.

With files from the Canadian Press.