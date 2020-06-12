Advertisement
Sask. permits 2 support persons during birthing process
Published Friday, June 12, 2020 2:10PM CST
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says two support persons can now be present during the birthing process.
Support persons are chosen by the mother and family, and can include partners, family, coaches, doulas or personal of cultural support.
All patients and support people will be screened for COVID-19 when they arrive to the hospital.