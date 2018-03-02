

WHL champion and Saskatchewan product Ethan Bear made his NHL debut on Thursday night.

Bear, who hails from the Ochapowace First Nation, suited up with the Edmonton Oilers in their game against the Nashville Predators.

Bear, who currently plays for the Oilers farm team in California, warmed up in the game against San Jose but didn’t play in the end.

About a dozen friends and family members made the trip to Edmonton to cheer Bear on.