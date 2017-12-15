

CTV Regina





For the second time in four years, Saskatchewan hockey players have been shut out of Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships.

Kole Lind from Shaunavon was the final Saskatchewan-born player left on the team. He was released on Thursday night.

“It’s obviously heartbreaking for me,” Lind said after finding out he didn’t make the team. “But, it’s something that’s out of my control and I think I did what I could. I played pretty well and I think there are some things I can take away from this, both good and bad.”

In the past four years, only three Saskatchewan products have made the team. Back in 2011, Team Canada had four players from Saskatchewan on its roster. This year, players from Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia dominate the team.

For WHL fans in Saskatchewan, there are still some familiar faces to watch for in the upcoming junior tournament. Regina Pats captain Sam Steel, Moose Jaw Warriors captain Brett Howden and Swift Current Broncos forward Tyler Steenbergen have all made the cut. Pats defenceman Josh Mahura was one of the final cuts on Friday.

Team Canada will play two exhibition games next week and will kick off the World Junior Hockey Championships on Boxing Day against Finland.

With files from CTV Regina's Lee Jones