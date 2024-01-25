Sask. podcaster collaborates with reality TV star for mental health show

Indian Head, Sask. -

A small town Saskatchewan podcaster and a Netflix reality TV star have teamed up for a weekly podcast called Mental Health Headline Hot Takes.

After guest appearing in each other’s podcast, co-hosts Todd Rennebohm from Indian Head, Sask. and Love is Blind star Nick Thompson from Chicago, Ill decided to join forces and create their own show dedicated to topics on mental health.

"I’ve been through the system in Saskatchewan of mental health and addictions, I even worked in addictions and I thought it would be fun to talk with a fellow advocate and podcaster, to dive a little deeper into some of these issues and articles,” said Rennebohm.

“I have kids, I live in a small town and I see people suffering especially men living in small towns and in the Prairies. I think a lot of men are suffering silently or not even know that they’re suffering so for me it’s important.”

In the new weekly show, both podcasters will discuss current events and news articles related to mental health.

Thompson said one of the goals for their podcast is to stop the stigma surrounding mental health, and inspire supporters for opening up conversations about the topic.

"As men age and women as well, but there's maybe a bigger stigma for men, I think it's important we just normalize it so people can become better versions of themselves and not feel this guilt and shame that comes with some of these mental health challenges,” he told CTV News.

Coming from two distinct backgrounds, Thompson said he and Rennebohm are able to bring in their diverse perspectives and share their content with a wider audience.

"What's interesting about the geographical pieces of it is I think it opens, again, our listeners eyes to what happens in different countries,” said Thompson.

"As similar as we [Canada] are to the United States it’s still very naissance,” added Rennebohm.

“There may be slight differences, but those slight differences can make a huge impact.”

A new episode of the duo’s podcast is released every Thursday through Thompson’s YouTube channel – Eyes Wide Open and through Rennebohm’s podcast Bunny Hugs and Mental Health.