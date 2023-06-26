Sask. police caught 476 impaired drivers in May: SGI

Police in Saskatchewan caught 476 impaired drivers around the province throughout the month of May, a news release from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) said.

Of the 476, 206 drivers received criminal code charges, SGI said.

“Daytime or nighttime, the consequences for impaired driving are the same. All impaired driving offences result in licence suspensions, vehicle impoundments, mandatory driver education and Safe Driver Recognition demerits,” a release said.

“Criminal Code impaired driving offences carry more significant penalties, like fines and/or jail time and Ignition Interlock requirements upon conviction.”

SGI said police also handed out 841 distracted driving tickets in May, including 732 for using a cell phone while behind the wheel.

Impaired driving crashes are the leading cause of death on Saskatchewan roads, SGI said.

Additionally, a total of 5,338 speeding and aggressive driving offences were recorded in May.