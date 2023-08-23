Sask. police caught 621 drivers using a cellphone behind the wheel in July

Police in Saskatchewan nabbed 621 drivers using a cellphone while behind the wheel in July, a news release from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) said.

A total of 739 tickets were handed out for distracted driving in July, according to SGI.

There were also 5,370 tickets handed out for speeding or aggressive driving, which SGI said was the highest total in that category so far in 2023.

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan police handed out 468 impaired driving offences in July – which resulted in 186 criminal code charges and 282 license suspensions for exceeding provincial limits.

With students heading back to school in the coming days, SGI also wanted to remind motorists to slow down and brush up on school zone speed limits and regulations in their community.

In Regina, the school zone speed limit is 30 kilometres per hour, seven days a week, all year long between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Both Regina Public and Catholic schools resume class on Tuesday, Sept. 5.