Sask. police forces honour RCMP constable killed in N.S. shooting with day of mourning
REGINA -- Flags are flying at half mast at Regina Police Service headquarters and RCMP F Division in honour of Const. Heidi Stevenson.
Stevenson was one of 22 people killed in a shooting rampage in Nova Scotia over the weekend.
Canadians were encouraged to wear red on Friday as part of a national day of mourning to honour Stevenson and the other shooting victims.
“I encourage everyone in Saskatchewan – whether you’re working from home or on the frontlines of essential work – to wear red in memory of RCMP officer Heidi Stevenson and the other victims of the senseless tragedy in Nova Scotia,” Premier Scott Moe tweeted.
RCMP divisions across the country held a moment of silence on Friday.
Regina police Chief Evan Bray said all RPS members will wear red shirts or police memorial ribbons Friday.