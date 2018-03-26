

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan police forces have teamed up for a province-wide gun amnesty program.

The amnesty will run from March 29 to April 27. It includes municipal police forces in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, Estevan, Weyburn, Corman Park, File Hills, Dalmeny, Caronport, Wilton and Luseland. RCMP and Saskatchewan Conservation Officers will also participate in the program.

Anyone wishing to participate in the gun amnesty program is asked to contact their nearest police detachment to arrange the surrender of their unwanted firearms. Police do not want people transporting the firearms to police. Instead, officers will be sent to pick them up from people’s homes.

Police say they will be inspecting firearms to make sure they aren’t involved in any ongoing investigations. After that, firearms will be destroyed.