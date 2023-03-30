Sask. police say they found a passed-out driver with fentanyl, methamphetamine

A traffic stop near Melville, Sask. on Tuesday morning led to the seizure of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Melville RCMP located a vehicle parked on the side of Highway 10 east of Melville around 9:10 a.m. and found the driver was unconscious on the driver’s seat, according to a release from Sask. RCMP.

Officers saw evidence of drug use in the vehicle and contacted the Yorkton RCMP Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team (STRT) for assistance, RCMP said.

Following investigation, the driver, a 30-year-old man was arrested for impaired operation of a vehicle. Officers also found about 0.5 ounces of fentanyl, one ounce of methamphetamine, and other items associated with drug trafficking activity, according to police.

The accused is charged with possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in Melville Provincial court on April 17.