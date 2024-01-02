REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. police say thieves used chains to drag away ATM full of cash

    (Supplied: Sask. RCMP) (Supplied: Sask. RCMP)

    RCMP say two people used a stolen truck and chains to steal an ATM machine full of cash from a business in Shaunavon, Sask. on Dec. 30.

    “Investigation has determined an ATM was attached to a stolen truck with chains and pulled out of the building by two suspects,” an RCMP news release said.

    Police said one suspect was wearing all black and the other wore a blue and green plaid jacket with a red hoodie underneath and light coloured jeans.

    RCMP said officers found the stolen truck and ATM, which had been relieved of all its cash, on rural roads west of Shaunavon.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Shuanavon RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

    Shaunavon, Sask. is about 350 kilometres southwest of Regina.

