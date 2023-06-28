Sask. police seize $100K worth of illegal form of cannabis

A traffic stop in southern Saskatchewan led to the seizure of about $100,000 worth of an illegal form of cannabis recently, Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) said on Twitter.

According to the tweet, five kilograms of shatter (an illegal, concentrated form of cannabis) and $1,500 cash was seized during the traffic stop conducted by Regina police, assisted by RCMP and Saskatchewan Highway Patrol.

Two adults from New Brunswick are facing possession and trafficking charges and will appear in court in Swift Current in August.

Police said the car the suspects were driving was initially seized to be searched for further contraband before being released later on.

The incident happened during this past weekend's joint forces project in Swift Current, CTSS said.