

CTV Regina





Past and present politicians in Saskatchewan were quick to react to the federal government’s announcement of its carbon tax rebate.

The plan, which was announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday morning, will impose a tax of four cents per litre on gas in Saskatchewan. The Liberal government projects it will cost the average Saskatchewan household around $403 a year, but plans to return $598 to households in a tax rebate.

Former Premier Brad Wall spoke out against the tax on Twitter.

Usually when someone tells you to send in money but you’ll get more back in return, it’s a Nigerian prince. #carbonTAX — Brad Wall (@BradWall306) October 23, 2018

Wall also said the carbon tax “disproportionately impacts western Canadians industries which can be carbon intense and trade exposed.”

The Saskatchewan Party also headed to social media, challenging Regina-Wascana MP Ralph Goodale on the federal announcement.

The Saskatchewan NDP blamed Moe for “surrendering the initiative to the federal government.”

Following the announcement this morning that Sask. residents would see a direct rebate of the money raised by their tax on pollution, @ryanmeili slammed Scott Moe’s gov. for surrendering the initiative to the federal gov. #skpoli



Read more: https://t.co/bWrKE47ZoY — Saskatchewan's NDP (@Sask_NDP) October 23, 2018

Trudeau said the new plan will “fight climate change and leave a cleaner, healthier planet for them and their kids.”

Young people here at @humbercollege & across the country expect their governments to fight climate change and leave a cleaner, healthier planet for them, and their kids. Pollution has been free for too long, but today we’re changing that. #EnvironmentEconomy #ClimateAction pic.twitter.com/Ch6HCj2db5 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 23, 2018

The tax will be implemented in April of 2019.