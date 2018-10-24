Past and present politicians in Saskatchewan were quick to react to the federal government’s announcement of its carbon tax rebate.

The plan, which was announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday morning, will impose a tax of four cents per litre on gas in Saskatchewan. The Liberal government projects it will cost the average Saskatchewan household around $403 a year, but plans to return $598 to households in a tax rebate.

Former Premier Brad Wall spoke out against the tax on Twitter.

 

 

Wall also said the carbon tax “disproportionately impacts western Canadians industries which can be carbon intense and trade exposed.”

The Saskatchewan Party also headed to social media, challenging Regina-Wascana MP Ralph Goodale on the federal announcement.

 

 

The Saskatchewan NDP blamed Moe for “surrendering the initiative to the federal government.”

 

 

Trudeau said the new plan will “fight climate change and leave a cleaner, healthier planet for them and their kids.”

 

 

The tax will be implemented in April of 2019.