REGINA -- Saskatchewan Polytechnic has donated seven pallets of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Government of Saskatchewan to be distributed to healthcare workers across the province.

According to a release from the college, thousands of pieces of PPE were collected from its campuses including:

  • 741 boxes of gloves
  • 40 boxes of masks with face shields
  • 212 boxes of procedural masks
  •  219 boxes of N95 and another 420 N95 masks
  • 4 boxes of surgical masks
  •  780 isolation gowns
  •  41 containers of hand sanitizer
  •  20 tubs of wipes