Sask. Polytech donates pallets of PPE to health authority
Published Thursday, April 16, 2020 9:11AM CST
Source: Saskatchewan Polytechnic
REGINA -- Saskatchewan Polytechnic has donated seven pallets of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Government of Saskatchewan to be distributed to healthcare workers across the province.
According to a release from the college, thousands of pieces of PPE were collected from its campuses including:
- 741 boxes of gloves
- 40 boxes of masks with face shields
- 212 boxes of procedural masks
- 219 boxes of N95 and another 420 N95 masks
- 4 boxes of surgical masks
- 780 isolation gowns
- 41 containers of hand sanitizer
- 20 tubs of wipes
