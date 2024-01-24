Sask. post-secondary institutions unsure how international student cap will affect them

The federal government’s cap on the number of international students who will be able to study in the country is concerning to some in Regina.

“It’s kind of sad that the federal government has put this cap on immigration students,” said Zuhruf Zarooq, vice president of student affairs at the University of Regina (U of R).

Zarooq says the announcement fails to recognize the realities students and schools are actually facing.

"Address the real issues of housing crisis, food insecurity, not even for international students but for domestics as well, and the post secondary institutions not having enough funding to accommodate these students.”

Around 360,000 study permits will be approved with this cap.

Hamza Rehan, who studies bio chemistry at the U of R anticipates more rejections for those wanting to study abroad.

“It's just sad for people that get rejected because they are having hopes to come to Canada and everything."

The federal government hopes this temporary cap will some of the pressure on issues like housing for students.

Jason Childs, an associate professor of economics at the University of Regina says this is a panic move.

"If the claim is to go after housing prices this isn't going to do it. This is going to get us to where we need to be particularly if immigration continues at pace."

In a statement to CTV News, the U of R doubled down on its commitment to its international students.

“We value our international students and recognize that we are strengthened both academically and culturally by the diverse world views and experiences they bring when they choose to learn, study, and grow at the U of R,” the statement read.

“We plan to work closely with the province and our other partners in Saskatchewan's post-secondary sector to ensure that international students continue to have a place at our institution.”

“Sask Polytech can’t speculate on how this announcement may impact future international student enrolment. We will continue to work with Government of Saskatchewan and other post-secondary education partners to better understand next steps in welcoming the next cohort of international students to our campuses,” Saskatchewan Polytechnic said in its statement.

Ultimately, it will be up to each province on how they apply the new cap moving forward.