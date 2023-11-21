Sask. premier accuses opposition of aiding protest that halted legislative proceedings
Premier Scott Moe is accusing the official opposition of helping orchestrate the recent shutdown of proceedings at the Saskatchewan Legislature.
“In light of what occurred yesterday, which was very troubling, the first time to my knowledge in the history of the province that government operations have actually been shut down in this house due to actions of many,” Moe told reporters on Tuesday.
Proceedings were disrupted on Monday when hundreds of pro-Palestinian protestors filled the public galleries of the assembly and began shouting “ceasefire now” in reference to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
After several attempts to regain control – Speaker of the House Randy Weekes eventually paused the session and MLAs left the chamber.
Over the course of an hour, the protestors were ushered out by legislative security.
The atmosphere was described as tense by those present in the rotunda.
During debate on Tuesday, Moe labelled the disruptive action as “extremist.”
In his comments, Moe alleged that members of the opposition aided the protestors.
“At least one member of the NDP caucus that was involved in sharing some of the social media posts and organizing the event yesterday,” Moe explained.
Saskatchewan New Democratic Leader Carla Beck was quick to rebuke the premier’s assertions.
“This is one of very few days that we get to bring forth the concerns of people of this province. Question period is our one opportunity to lead that,” she explained.
“Some of our members met people as they came into the building. But there was no role by any NDP opposition MLAs organizing that event.”
MLA NDP for Saskatoon University Jennifer Bowes stood at her desk in solidarity with the protesters after the chanting began but before MLAs vacated the chamber.
She believes the government is directing its accusations at her.
“There have been a number of unfounded allegations that the government has made against both myself personally and other members of the opposition, which I look forward to seeing the outcome of the process that will unfold,” she said.
In her comments to reporters, Bowes reiterated that Saskatchewan residents have a right to voice their displeasure at their elected assembly.
“I think, as elected officials, we should be encouraging people to come here and to peacefully express their discontent if they do not agree with what the government is doing,” Bowes added.
“The demonstration yesterday was peaceful. To my knowledge, there was nothing that happened here today that was threatening or violent, and I think it is a legitimate expression of people's concern.”
The government has filed a motion which could lead to fact finding. The speaker will soon rule whether there are grounds on which to proceed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire with Hamas that includes release of some 50 hostages
Israel's Cabinet on Wednesday approved a ceasefire deal with the Hamas militant group that would bring a temporary halt to a devastating war that has stretched on for over six weeks and release dozens of hostages being held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli prisons.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.
New image taken by James Webb Telescope reveals stunning new details of the centre of our galaxy
The most powerful telescope to ever be aimed at the stars is continuing to reveal stunning new details about outer space, with the most recent image taken by the James Webb Telescope showcasing the dense centre of our galaxy.
Start of Argentina-Brazil World Cup qualifying match delayed due to fight between fans in stands
The start of the South American World Cup qualifying match between Argentina and Brazil on Tuesday night was delayed because of a fight among the fans in the stands.
Don Martin: When interest payments equal health-care transfers, we owe our kids an apology
'It's bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
Environment Canada issues weather alerts across provinces
Environment Canada has issued several weather alerts across provinces for this week, calling for, in some place, up to 10 centimetres of snowfall due to warm surface temperatures.
BREAKING Netanyahu asks Israeli government to back Hamas hostage deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked his government on Tuesday to back a deal to clear the way for the release of some of the hostages that Hamas militants took to the Gaza Strip during an Oct. 7 assault on Israel.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. firm ordered to pay $100K after firing man for workplace romance
A Saskatchewan man who was fired over a romantic relationship with his co-worker’s daughter is due over $100,000 in damages following a recent court ruling.
-
'I could hear people yelling his name': Long-time Saskatoon SPCA resident finally gets a forever home
While the SPCA deals with a high volume of animals that need to be adopted, some clever marketing at the Santa Claus parade on the weekend resulted in a happy outcome for one family and a long-time resident of the shelter.
-
Former Saskatoon teacher on trial for sexual exploitation of a student
A former Saskatoon high school teacher on trial for allegations of sexual exploitation of a Grade 12 student testified in his own defense on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Ailing Arlington Bridge closing indefinitely
A 121-year-old bridge in Winnipeg may have seen its final passengers on it.
-
Manitoba government throne speech released. Here is what they're promising
The Wab Kinew government’s first speech from the throne promises to cut health-care wait times, follows through on affordability pledges, and says Holocaust education will be part of the province’s curriculum.
-
Manitoba government to include Holocaust education in curriculum
In a move motivated by discussions with concerned Jewish students, the Manitoba government is looking to make Holocaust education more prominent in classrooms. The announcement was made Tuesday as part of the Speech from the Throne and was welcomed by community members.
Calgary
-
Charges stayed against teen brothers accused in Calgary murder
Crown prosecutors have stayed charges against a pair of brothers who were accused in a fatal shooting in northeast Calgary last week.
-
Families affected by Calgary E. coli outbreak disappointed by not guilty plea
A company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak at multiple Calgary daycares has entered a not guilty plea to municipal bylaw charges.
-
'I would do it all over again': Calgary couple celebrates 60 years of marriage
Calgarians Marion and George Edle celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 28.
Edmonton
-
Budget increase deliberations underway at Edmonton city council
Edmonton's city council has started scrutinizing next year's property tax bills, asking questions of various boards and organizations about requests for increased funding as they debate a potential seven-per-cent increase in 2024.
-
Group stages silent vigil at U of A campus
Dozens gathered at the University of Alberta campus on Tuesday to mourn people killed in the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Police provide new photos of missing Edmonton teen
The Edmonton Police Service on Tuesday released to the public three additional photos of a teenager who's been reported missing since early October to assist efforts to find her.
Toronto
-
Video shows robbers smashing window to escape after Mississauga store owner locks them inside
A footwear and streetwear store in Mississauga’s Port Credit neighbourhood was robbed on Friday by several suspects in a brazen incident captured on surveillance video.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire with Hamas that includes release of some 50 hostages
Israel's Cabinet on Wednesday approved a ceasefire deal with the Hamas militant group that would bring a temporary halt to a devastating war that has stretched on for over six weeks and release dozens of hostages being held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli prisons.
-
What to know in the retrial of Toronto mother Cindy Ali, once convicted of killing disabled daughter, as defence kicks off
It’s the second time in seven years that Cindy Ali, 52, has faced a charge of first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Cynara.
Ottawa
-
KISS cancels Ottawa show moments before opening
Rock and roll band KISS has cancelled its Ottawa show at the Canadian Tire Centre because a member of the band party is ill.
-
Federal government proposing further public service spending cuts in coming years
The federal Liberal government is proposing further spending restraints on Ottawa's largest employer, but there is no concrete plan yet on how it will achieve this.
-
Head of NCC grilled by MPs over $8 million Rideau Hall barn
The National Capital Commission was in front of a House of Commons Committee on Tuesday, to defend spending $8 million on a barn used as a maintenance and storage space at Rideau Hall.
Vancouver
-
BC Children's Hospital planning to launch 'super hub' to run clinical trials for innovative drugs
BC Children's Hospital will soon be able to run more clinical trials for drugs that could potentially save the lives of patients with hard-to-cure medical conditions – patients like Emmett Willms.
-
Teen charged with 2nd-degree murder in stabbing outside Surrey, B.C., school
An 18-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing outside a Surrey, B.C., high school almost exactly one year ago.
-
Victim of Langley, B.C., shooting was father leaving for work, family says
The victim of an early morning shooting in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday was an innocent father who was on his way to work, according to his stunned family.
Montreal
-
President of Montreal's public consultation office fired after City Hall vote
The head of Montreal's public consultation office has been fired following a vote at City Hall on Tuesday.
-
Quebec strikes: Parents scramble as schools shut until Thursday; health care also hit
Unions representing more than 400,000 public sector workers launched the first of three consecutive strike days on Tuesday, resulting in school closures and delayed surgeries -- while tens of thousands of other workers are set to walk out later this week.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire with Hamas that includes release of some 50 hostages
Israel's Cabinet on Wednesday approved a ceasefire deal with the Hamas militant group that would bring a temporary halt to a devastating war that has stretched on for over six weeks and release dozens of hostages being held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli prisons.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. unfairly clawed back COVID-19 benefit to thousands, ombudsperson's report says
mA report says thousands of people in British Columbia saw their $1,000 COVID-19 benefit unfairly clawed back by the provincial government.
-
Cougar sighting in Victoria prompts warning to public
Authorities in Victoria are warning the public to avoid a section of the city's Burnside-Gorge neighbourhood after an adult cougar was spotted in the area Tuesday.
-
Canada's Leopard 2 tanks arrive in Latvia to bolster growing NATO mission
The Canadian Armed Forces has completed its promised deployment of 15 Leopard 2 battle tanks to Latvia in an effort to create a combat-ready NATO brigade in Eastern Europe.
Atlantic
-
Slick mix of snow and rain moves into the Maritimes Wednesday
A weather system is getting a lot of attention in the United States because of the impacts to their very busy travel days leading up to Thanksgiving, but it will also have some impact in the Maritimes Wednesday into Thursday.
-
Tent fire shuts down Halifax’s Macdonald Bridge Tuesday morning
A fire in Halifax shut down the Macdonald Bridge for more than an hour Tuesday morning.
-
Sobeys promising to freeze prices
Sobeys is freezing its food prices for the rest of the year.
Northern Ontario
-
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
-
Feds to change law that allowed Laurentian University to declare insolvency
Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe said Tuesday evening that the fall economic statement includes plans to change the legislation that allowed Laurentian University to declare insolvency.
-
As winter sets in, $70M road construction season nears the end in Sudbury
A busy construction season is coming to a close in Sudbury. Greater Sudbury said it spent $70 million on roads and construction this season. Most projects have wrapped up, but work on the Kingsway will continue until mid-December.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo student association, universities react to possible end of tuition freeze
Ontario’s colleges and universities are calling for a five per cent bump in tuition fees next September, as well as a 10 per cent increase in operating grants from the province, but students say they're already feeling a financial crunch.
-
Number of strangulation charges remains high: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says there were 123 strangulation charges laid locally in 2022 and 75 so far this year.
-
Child Witness Centre needs donations as sexual violence cases against youths rise
An organization that helps guide and support young people who are victims or witnesses of crimes, needs more support from the community as their case loads soar.