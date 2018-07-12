

CTV Regina





The Government of Saskatchewan has appointed a number of people to new leadership roles.

Cam Swan has been named the new deputy minister to the premier.

Swan had served as the President and CEO of the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority since May 2017. He has also served as special advisory to the deputy minister to the premier, deputy minister of environment, chair of the public service commission and general manager of the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation.

“Cam Swan’s depth of experience and reputation as a hardworking and respected civil servant will be an asset in providing leadership to Saskatchewan’s public service,” Moe said in a written release. “I look forward to working with Cam over the coming years as our government continues to stand up for the best interests of Saskatchewan people.”

Swan replaces Alanna Koch, who was the deputy minister under Brad Wall.

Koch ran for leadership of the Saskatchewan Party, but lost to Scott Moe back in January. She received a severance that included a lump sum of $307,621 to cover 12 months’ salary, benefits and legal fees and an additional $38,745 in salary for April and May 2018.

Kent Campbell has served as interim deputy minister in the time since Koch stepped down to run for the leadership. Campbell has now been named deputy minister of trade and export development.

Other appointments made on Thursday include Wes Jickling, who has been named deputy minister of intergovernmental affairs, while maintaining his current role as CEO of Innovation Saskatchewan, and Clare Isman, who has been named President and CEO of Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.