Sask. premier, health minister monitor for COVID-19 after positive case confirmed at recent news conference

REGINA -

Saskatchewan's premier and health minister are monitoring for COVID-19 after they were potentially exposed during a Dec. 30 news conference in Regina.

An individual who was at the media availability subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a government statement sent to news media on Tuesday.

Premier Scott Moe and Minister of Health Paul Merriman "have been routinely been monitoring their status with rapid tests."

The person who tested positive does not work in the legislative building, the government said.

Moe and Merriman are not considered close contacts under the province's current definition, according to a government spokesperson.

To be considered a close contact in Saskatchewan, an individual must not be fully vaccinated and live with a positive case, have direct physical contact with a positive case or be exposed to a positive case's infectious bodily fluids.

All COVID-19 protocols were followed during the news conference, including masking, physical distancing and proof of either vaccination or a negative test, the government said.

The premier and health minister were seen wearing masks during the news conference, only removing them to speak or take sips of water.​

During the news conference, Moe announced Saskatchewan would be reducing the self-isolation time for fully-vaccinated individuals to five days. The 10-day isolation period remains the same for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.

Moe also announced asymptomatic individuals who test positive for COVID-19 using a rapid antigen test should no longer seek a PCR test to confirm their status.

PCR tests are still recommended for people experiencing symptoms or priority populations such as health care workers, care home residents or those who are medically vulnerable.​