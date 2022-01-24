Sask. premier, health minister to provide COVID-19 update

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Health Minister Paul Merriman are scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update on Monday morning.

Moe and Merriman will speak at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building at 11 a.m., according to the province.

CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca will stream the press conference live.

On Sunday, the province reported 1,629 new COVID-19 cases, as total COVID-19-related hospitalizations rose to 252, including 26 patients in ICU.

