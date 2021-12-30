Sask. premier, health officials to provide COVID-19 update

Saskatchewan health officials are scheduled to announce changes to the province’s COVID-19 testing and isolation protocols on Thursday morning.

Premier Scott Moe, Health Minister Paul Merriman and other officials are slated to speak at the Legislative Building at 11 a.m.

The update will also include information about “key indicators relating to case numbers including hospitalizations.”

The press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

Last week, the premier teased potential changes to COVID-19 restrictions due to the presence of the Omicron variant.

“We have not ruled out some additional measures around large gathering sizes potentially being introduced in the next week,” Moe said in a video posted to Twitter on Dec. 23.

