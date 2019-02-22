

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is in Washington, D.C. this week for the National Governors Association winter meeting.

Moe is joined by a Council of the Federation delegation including New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

“As sub-national leaders, it is of the utmost importance that we continually represent the interests of Canadian provinces with our counterparts in the United States,” Moe said in a written release. “Saskatchewan is one of the most trade-oriented provinces within Canada, and the United States continues to be Saskatchewan’s most significant trading partner. With the food, fuel, and fertilizer that the United States and the rest of the world need, our province is part of a closely integrated supply chain that supports thousands of jobs on both sides of the border.”

There will be 44 U.S. governors in attendance. The province says the meetings will help the premiers build relationships with their American counterparts.

The group will participate in a roundtable discussion of U.S.-Canada relations and look at the USMCA trade agreement.

This is Moe’s second time travelling to Washington, D.C.

The province exported $11.8 billion and imported $7.5 billion worth of goods in 2017.