Canada’s premiers are meeting for a second consecutive day in Victoria B.C. on Tuesday after Monday’s discussions focused on federal healthcare funding and the need for Ottawa to do more.

Provincial and territorial leaders agreed they would like to see the federal government boost its share of healthcare funding up to 35 per cent from the current 22.

“There’s always going to be different views around the table but there most certainly was unanimity around the table with how there needs to be an increase in [healthcare] funding, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said.

Moe also said he felt there was great alignment around the leaders table as to where the extra dollars would go.

“Provinces in many cases are already making these investments,” Moe said. “Us [Saskatchewan] for example, we’re investing heavily in mental health, addictions and rehabilitation beds as well, but we need to do more.”

Affordability issues and economic recovery are among other topics on the table before the second and final day of meetings wrap up on Tuesday.