Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced changes to his cabinet on Wednesday after the resignation of Lyle Stewart from cabinet last week.

David Marit, who formerly served as Minister of Highways and Infrastructure, has been named Minister of Agriculture in the wake of Stewart’s departure.

Lori Carr has been named Minister of Highways and Infrastructure.

Deputy Premier Gordon Wyant, who has also been named Minister of Education, is also taking on SaskBuilds.

“I am confident that both Dave and Lori will bring an important perspective to their new portfolios, and I look forward to working with them as we stand up for Saskatchewan” said Moe. “I would also like to thank our Deputy Premier as he takes on additional responsibility in an incredibly important file to our province’s infrastructure needs. Lyle Stewart will remain a strong mentor and advisor to our cabinet when it comes to supporting our agriculture sector while we stand with him in his battle against cancer.”

Stewart stepped down to focus on his battle with cancer.