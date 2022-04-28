Sask. premier suggests independent MLA should step down during Question Period

Saskatchewan’s premier suggested MLA Nadine Wilson should step down and prompt a byelection in her constituency due to her status as an independent, during Question Period Thursday.

Wilson, the MLA for Saskatchewan Rivers, posed questions to the government about possible security concerns created by Bill 70, which would see the legislative building’s sergeant at arms replaced with a police precinct that reports to the government.

In response, Premier Scott Moe said he and other north central Saskatchewan MLAs have been getting questions from Saskatchewan Rivers constituents about Wilson.

“Many of these folks are saying they didn’t actually vote for an independent member in this legislature, and they don’t feel that they’re being represented,” Moe said.

“I think it’s time for the member from Sask. Rivers to do, in fairness, what the member for Athabasca did when he quit his party, was to resign, run in a byelection, ask the people in their constituency for their support once again, so that they have the right to sit in this legislature on their behalf.”

Wilson, a former Saskatchewan Party member, resigned from the government caucus in September 2021 after misrepresenting her vaccination status.

She did not respond to Moe’s comment during Question Period and continued on with her questions, asking the government about an incident where she said a hidden camera was placed in a former MLA’s office.

“Did the then Saskatchewan Party Chief of Staff and current special advisor to the Premier, report to the caucus that he had hidden a camera in the former MLA Weyburn Big Muddy’s office here in the legislative building, how could Bill 70 deal with this?” Wilson asked.

Moe and Finance Minister Donna Harpauer dismissed the questions saying the incident occurred 20 years ago.

“I believe that the member is referencing something that happened before she was elected,” Harpauer said. “There was specific reasons that we won’t go into details on the floor of this assembly.”

Following Question Period, Moe said the incident in question involved a camera being placed in a constituency office at the request of an MLA due to a theft.

“To my knowledge the sergeant at arms was informed, he advised us that if that happens again he should be informed earlier,” Moe said.

The premier said Wilson should consider whether her chosen questions represents the interests of her constituents.

“We have an independent member in the legislature who gets three minutes of questions a week, asking a question about something that occurred 20 years ago,” Moe said.

“I think it’s fair to say that it’s time for that member to put her name on a ballot in a byelection and ask her constituents ‘are these the questions they want her asking.’”