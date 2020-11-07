REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s Premier tweeted a message to president-elect Joe Biden after the United States presidential race was declared on Saturday morning.

Scott Moe said he looks forward to continuing to work on trade with Canada’s southern neighbour as they transition to a new administration.

“Our government looks forward to working with the new administration of President-elect Joe Biden to strengthen Saskatchewan trade relationship with our largest trading partner and our greatest ally, the United States of America,” the tweet reads.

The Associated Press declared Joe Biden has won the presidency. At the time, AP’s electoral college count included 284 votes with both Pennsylvania and Arizona in Biden’s favour.

With files from CTVNews.ca and The Associated Press.