Sask. premier vows to end carbon pricing on natural gas if feds don't offer exemption

Premier Scott Moe took to X Monday, announcing that the province intends to end carbon pricing on natural gas heating – after the federal government said it will pause carbon pricing on heating oil for the next three years.

“Today I am calling on the federal government to offer the same carbon tax exemption to Saskatchewan families by extending it to all forms of home heating, not just heating oil. It’s only fair to other Saskatchewan and Canadian families,” Moe said in the video statement.

“Hopefully, that exemption will be provided soon. But if not, effective Jan. 1, SaskEnergy will stop collecting and submitting the carbon tax on natural gas – effectively providing Saskatchewan residents with the very same exemption that the federal government is giving heating oil in Atlantic Canada.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that the federal government would be doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect.

"If you live in a rural community, you don't have the same options that people who live in cities do. We get that, Trudeau said during the announcement. “So, this is more money in your pocket to recognize those realities, even as we continue to fight climate change.”

Immediately following the announcement, Moe said the exemption was an admission that carbon pricing costs more than it pays, a claim he reiterated in his announcement Monday.

While heating oil is used in both Ontario and Quebec, it’s primarily relied on in Atlantic Canada.

“The federal government may say that’s illegal and that you simply cannot choose to collect and pay your tax. In most cases I would agree with that,” Moe said. “But it’s the federal government that’s created two classes of taxpayer by providing an exemption for heating oil – an exemption that really only applies in one part of the country and effectively excludes Saskatchewan.”

Moe reiterated that the move is focused on ensuring Saskatchewan residents get a fair deal.

”As premier, it’s my job to ensure Saskatchewan residents are treated fairly and equally with our fellow Canadians in other parts of the country,” he said.

“And that’s what I’m doing today.”

In 2021, the Government of Saskatchewan lost its challenge against federal carbon pricing after the Supreme Court of Canada ruled it was constitutional.

--With files from Rachel Aiello and Drew Postey.