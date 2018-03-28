

Saskatchewan plans to challenge Ottawa’s carbon tax legislation in court.

The federal government introduced legislation to impose a carbon tax on the province on Tuesday. However, the provincial government said it wasn’t given any notice about the legislation.

Premier Scott Moe said he has not heard any details about the legislation but is upset that Ottawa didn’t provide him with any notice.

“We’ve always said that we will meet them in court if necessary,” Moe told reporters on Wednesday. “The reason we’ll be doing that is the carbon tax simply does not work. Nowhere in the world has a carbon tax actually reduced emissions.”

The provincial government is now preparing a court challenge against the federal legislation.