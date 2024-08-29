Sask. producers have 25% of crops harvested, ahead of 5-year average

Saskatchewan producers have 25 per cent of crops harvested, which is ahead of the five-year average of 21 per cent.

According to the latest crop report for the period of Aug. 20 to Aug. 26, the southwest part of the province is leading harvest progress with 44 per cent of the crop off, the southeast part of the province is at 28 per cent, the east central region is at 25 per cent, the west central is at 15 per cent, the northeast is at 12 per cent, and the northwest is at seven per cent.

Some producers in the border areas of the southwest and west-central regions could complete harvest by next week, the report said.

Topsoil moisture improved for some regions due to heavy thunderstorms. However, some regions are still experiencing dry conditions.

Overall, topsoil moisture for cropland is at one per cent surplus, 39 per cent adequate, 36 per cent short, and 24 per cent very short.

Some crop damage across the province over the past week was due to strong winds, heavy rain, and hail.

