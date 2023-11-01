Sask. producers say amendment to Bill C-234 would create 'double standard' between grain, livestock operations

Saskatchewan agriculture groups are calling on senators to reject an amendment to Bill C-234 that would see the heating and cooling of barns and greenhouses no longer be under consideration to be exempt from the federal carbon tax.

If passed, Bill C-234 was originally an amendment to remove the federal price on pollution for farmers on grain drying, feed preparation and the heating and cooling of barns and other agricultural growing structures.

Since Ottawa announced the temporary exemption of home heating oil from the carbon tax, debate has circulated around the country on what else should be given an exemption, including natural gas for home heating.

The Agriculture and Forestry Committee has since received approval to remove the heating and cooling of barns and greenhouses from Bill C-234, meaning if passed, farmers would be charged a pollution price for heating and cooling those structures.

Groups calling on senators to reject the amendment to Bill C-234 include Sask Wheat, SaskBarley, SaskCanola, SaskFlax, SaskOats, Saskatchewan Pulse Growers and Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS).

A news release from Sask Wheat says the amendment to not include the heating and cooling of barns and greenhouses creates a troubling double standard in the industry.

Sask Wheat is inviting producers to write a letter to their senator asking them to reject changes to the bill.

“To safeguard the profitability and sustainability of farmers, as well as to defend our food production and food sovereignty, Sask Wheat is calling on producers to write their Senators and urge them to reject the committee’s amendment and uphold the integrity of Bill C-234,” the release said.

Bill C-234 was first adopted by the House on March 29, 2023.