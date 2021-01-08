REGINA -- The Provincial Court of Saskatchewan is extending a suspension of operations due to COVID-19.

In December, the Court suspended most trials, preliminary inquiries and in-person hearings effective Dec. 14, 2020 until Jan. 15, 2021. The pause will now remain in effect until Feb. 16.

In a news release, the Court said the extension is due to the increase of COVID-19 in the province. The move follows direction from the Chief Medical Health Officer advising against unnecessary travel and limiting gathering sizes.

The Court said it will contact parties ahead of trial dates. At that time, any party can apply to have a matter proceed and a judge will consider if the trial can be held safely within current public heath guidelines.

Lawyers and accused persons are encouraged to make appearances by phone

Circuit point dockets across the province will proceed, but will be conducted by phone from the permanent court location.