REGINA -- The government is reminding campers about a number of restrictions in place as Saskatchewan provincial parks and campgrounds open for the season this weekend

During the two-week booking period, from April 12 to 23, a total of 43,566 nightly, group and seasonal campsite reservations were made. In a release, the Government of Saskatchewan said this is a 110 per cent increase from 2020 bookings and 65 per cent increase compared to 2019 reservations.

Campers heading out for the May long weekend are reminded to check the current list of provincial park fire restrictions.

The province says restrictions are currently in place in a number of campgrounds because of the dry conditions. All open fires in those campground will be prohibited, but approved self-contained portable gas devices will be permitted for heating and cooking purposes.

An alcohol and recreational cannabis ban will be in effect for the May long weekend in all provincial park and recreation site campgrounds. Cottages, rental cabins and all other businesses serving liquor in licensed establishments in the parks will not be affected by the ban.

As well, additional COVID-19 safety protocols will be put in place including enhanced cleaning and signs to ensure proper physical distancing and mask use. Sask Parks will be following all public health orders laid out by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

More to come...