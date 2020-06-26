REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport announced it will open the remainder of its campsites for the summer.

Some sites that closed in an effort to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 have already opening for booking, and more will become available in the coming days.

Campers are encouraged to check the website regularly.

“There will be no further seasonal sites available in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks, however, there is no maximum stay per site, so campers can enjoy any available campsite for the duration of their choice,” a news release from the ministry said.

Camp showers will re-open this weekend and will follow strict cleaning protocols. Laundry and cookhouses will remain closed,

“In order to minimize in-park contact, campers are encouraged to continue booking online and if they haven’t already, purchase an annual park entry permit online with their booking,” the province said.