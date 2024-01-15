Sask. publication fears closure as pandemic business loan deadline draws near
As the deadline to pay back Canadian Emergency Business Account (CEBA) loans draws closer, a local publication is struggling to stay afloat.
Earlier in the week, alternative publication Prairie Dog Magazine put out a plea for financial support, saying they and their Saskatoon sister paper Planet S have reached a crisis point.
The deadline to pay back the CEBA loan, which was given to businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, is Jan. 18, and editor Stephen Whitworth said without help, they won’t be able to get past it.
“I think it’s really important that Planet S and Prairie Dog continue,” he said. “We are a part of the economy.”
Whitworth said he applied for the CEBA loan when the publication lost advertising revenue due to pandemic restrictions.
“Most of our local advertising was decimated; restaurants couldn’t afford to advertise or couldn’t even be open, venues that had concerts had to shutter their doors for awhile,” he explained.
He said while the CEBA loan was an excellent tool to try and weather the pandemic, he and many other businesses are now facing the reality.
“[The pandemic] effects are continuing, the economy spiraled into inflation, it’s really tough out there for business,” he said. “The CEBA loan deadline right now is putting a lot of pressure on us.”
Whitworth said between the CEBA loan and debt from declining advertising revenue, it is questionable whether or not the publication can continue.
“We 100 per cent will have to shut down if we cannot get at least very close to our fundraising targets in both Planet S and Prairie Dog,” he said.
“All hope is not lost but at this point it’s up for the community ... to give us a hand.”
Whitworth said within the last 10 years, he has seen several alternative newspapers across Canada shut down.
“It’s really heartbreaking because it’s a very important part of a media landscape, it’s important that not every media outlet is the same and some have different perspectives and approaches,” he said.
Both newspapers have a GoFundMe goal of $60,000, which would cover the CEBA loan, address the debts, and help the publications move forward.
