Sask. rainfall warnings still in effect, recorded totals highest in south

Rainfall warnings remain in effect for southwest Saskatchewan Tuesday morning with the highest amounts recorded in the province’s south-central and southwest.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, 40.1 millimetres (mm) was recorded in Coronoach. Rockglen was next with 33.4 mm followed by Maple Creek at 31 mm.

Regina has received 22.8 mm and Moose Jaw 26.5 mm.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says as much as 75 mm of rain could fall in some areas of the southwest before Wednesday. Surrounding areas could see as much as 50 mm.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” ECCC said on its website.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”

