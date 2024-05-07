Sask. rainfall warnings still in effect, recorded totals highest in south
Rainfall warnings remain in effect for southwest Saskatchewan Tuesday morning with the highest amounts recorded in the province’s south-central and southwest.
As of 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, 40.1 millimetres (mm) was recorded in Coronoach. Rockglen was next with 33.4 mm followed by Maple Creek at 31 mm.
Regina has received 22.8 mm and Moose Jaw 26.5 mm.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says as much as 75 mm of rain could fall in some areas of the southwest before Wednesday. Surrounding areas could see as much as 50 mm.
“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” ECCC said on its website.
“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”
Current watches and warnings can be read here.
Rainfall totals from ECCC (as of 6 a.m. May 7):
- CORONACH SPC (AU8) 40.1
- ROCKGLEN (AU8) 33.4
- MAPLE CREEK (AU8) 31.0
- BRATTS LAKE (AU8) 29.9
- MOOSE JAW DND (AU8) 26.5
- VAL MARIE SE (AU8) 25.4
- REGINA RCS (AU8) 22.8
- CYPRESS HILLS PARK (AU8) 20.3
- WATROUS EAST (AU8) 19.2
- ELBOW CS (AU8) 19.1
- EASTEND CYPRESS (AU8) 17.8
- ASSINIBOIA ARPT (AU8) 17.6
- WYNYARD (AU8) 17.4
- MELFORT (AU8) 16.7
- LUCKY LAKE (AU8) 15.1
- LAST MOUNTAIN CS (AU8) 14.9
- ROSETOWN EAST (AU8) 13.2
- OUTLOOK PFRA (AU8) 11.2
- WEYBURN (AU8) 11.0
- SWIFT CURRENT (NCA) 10.8
- PRINCE ALBERT ARPT (WO4/ATO/CON) 10.8
- ESTEVAN ARPT (NCH) 10.7
- SASKATOON RCS (AU8) 10.3
- NIPAWIN ARPT (NCA) 9.9
- YORKTON ARPT (NCA) 9.7
- LOON LAKE RCS, TO8 9.4
- NIPAWIN CS (AU8) 9.4
- INDIAN HEAD CDA (AU8) 9.3
- SWIFT CURRENT (AU8) 8.3
- WASKESIU LAKE (AU8) 7.4
- HUDSON BAY RCS (AU8) 7.1
- KINDERSLEY ARPT (NCH) 6.0
- SCOTT CDA (AU8) 4.6
- MEADOW LAKE (AU8) 3.8
- BROADVIEW (AU8) 3.6
- LEADER ARPT (AU8) 3.4
- SPIRITWOOD WEST (AU8) 3.2
- LA RONGE ARPT (NCH) 3.1
- NORTH BATTLEFORD (NCA) 1.9
- LA RONGE RCS (AU8) 1.6
- NORTH BATTLEFORD CS 1.4
- BUFFALO NARROWS (AU8) 1.4
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former homicide detective explains how police will investigate shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion
Footage from dozens of security cameras in the area of Drake’s Bridle Path mansion could be the key to identifying the suspect responsible for shooting and seriously injuring a security guard outside the rapper’s sprawling home early Tuesday morning, a former Toronto homicide detective says.
Federal government grants B.C.'s request to recriminalize hard drugs in public spaces
The federal government is granting British Columbia's request to recriminalize hard drugs in public spaces, nearly two weeks after the province asked to end its pilot project early over concerns of public drug use.
Stormy Daniels describes meeting Trump during occasionally graphic testimony in hush money trial
Stormy Daniels took the witness stand Tuesday at Donald Trump's hush money trial, describing for jurors a sexual encounter the porn actor says she had with him in 2006 that resulted in her being paid off to keep silent during the presidential race 10 years later.
MPs agree Canadian gov't should improve new disability benefit
The federal government needs to safeguard the incoming Canada Disability Benefit from clawbacks and do more to ensure it actually meets the stated aim of lifting people living with disabilities out of poverty, MPs from all parties agree.
Bye-bye bag fee: Calgary repeals single-use bylaw
A Calgary bylaw requiring businesses to charge a minimum bag fee and only provide single-use items when requested has officially been tossed.
CFL suspends Argos QB Chad Kelly at least nine games following investigation
The CFL suspended Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly for at least nine regular-season games Tuesday following its investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former strength-and-conditioning coach against both the player and club.
Boy Scouts of America changing name for first time in 114 years, aiming for inclusivity
The Boy Scouts of America is changing its name for the first time in its 114-year history and will become Scouting America. It's a significant shift as the organization emerges from bankruptcy following a flood of sexual abuse claims and seeks to focus on inclusion.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau's handling of Poilievre's 'wacko' House turfing a clear sign of Liberal desperation
When Speaker Greg Fergus tossed out Pierre Poilievre from the House last week, "those of us who have experience as parliamentarians simply couldn't believe our eyes," writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca
New charges for Ont. woman who previously admitted to defrauding doulas
The Brantford, Ont. woman who was previously sentenced to house arrest after admitting to deceiving doulas has been charged again in connection to a new victim.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. landfill search sets example in quest to find victims of accused Manitoba serial killer
It's been one week since investigators began their search at the Saskatoon landfill, looking for answers in the MacKenzie Trottier case.
-
Sask. touts record number of surgeries after ranking last in knee and hip wait times
Saskatchewan health workers performed more than 95,700 surgeries in the last fiscal year, marking the highest annual surgical volume ever recorded, according to the provincial government.
-
Saskatoon police renew calls for help solving historic homicide
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is again seeking public assistance in solving the 2006 homicide of Hughie James Assiniboine.
Winnipeg
-
Encampment in support of Palestinians sets up on the University of Manitoba campus
Students at the University of Manitoba have started a protest encampment on a grassy open area on the campus in south Winnipeg.
-
Abinojii Mikanah: New signage installed on roadway formerly known as Bishop Grandin
New signage has been installed on a Winnipeg roadway that city council unanimously voted to rename because of its ties to residential schools.
-
'A big concern for us': Virologist on danger of avian flu outbreak coming to Canadian cattle
A Canadian virologist says an avian flu outbreak decimating wildlife in the United States should give us pause on this side of the border.
Edmonton
-
Alberta ombudsman says rules for developmental disabilities program unfair
Alberta's provincial ombudsman says a government body has unfairly denied a young man with autism the supports he needs.
-
Stanley Cup replica roaming Alberta while Edmonton Oilers fans await the real thing
Like many Oilers fans, Shane Osepchuk has fond memories of the 1980s and 1990s teams that won the Stanley Cup. Unlike most fans, he was a part of those Stanley Cup celebrations.
-
Former homicide detective explains how police will investigate shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion
Footage from dozens of security cameras in the area of Drake’s Bridle Path mansion could be the key to identifying the suspect responsible for shooting and seriously injuring a security guard outside the rapper’s sprawling home early Tuesday morning, a former Toronto homicide detective says.
Calgary
-
Bye-bye bag fee: Calgary repeals single-use bylaw
A Calgary bylaw requiring businesses to charge a minimum bag fee and only provide single-use items when requested has officially been tossed.
-
RCMP investigate vandalism of Cochrane's iconic Men of Vision statue
Cochrane's iconic The Men of Vision statue has been fenced off after vandals seemingly sawed into it.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Wind warning issued for Calgary with gusts up to 90 km/h expected
An intense low pressure system of just 986 mb situated south of Saskatchewan will be the main weather maker in central and southern Alberta Tuesday.
Lethbridge
-
Woman sought by Lethbridge police in gas station assault and robbery
A woman is being sought by Lethbridge police in connection with a robbery at a gas station that turned into an assault.
-
Lethbridge police seek suspects in 'street robbery'
Lethbridge police are looking for two people they believe were involved in the 'street robbery' of a senior last week.
-
Southern Alberta animal shelters overrun with abandoned pets
Animal shelters across the province are finding themselves frequently at capacity -- or more.
Toronto
-
Security guard shot, critically injured outside of Drake's Toronto mansion
A security guard working at Drake’s Bridle Path mansion in Toronto was seriously injured in a shooting outside the residence early Tuesday morning, police said.
-
How Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap beef escalated within weeks
A long-simmering feud between hip-hop superstars Drake and Kendrick Lamar reached a boiling point in recent days as the pair traded increasingly personal insults on a succession of diss tracks. Here’s a quick overview of what’s behind the ongoing beef.
-
One male dead after being found trapped under steamroller in Whitby
One person has died after they were found trapped under a steamroller Tuesday morning in Whitby.
Ottawa
-
Police operation in Carleton Place, Ont. resolved without incident: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say a police response that has prompted shelter-in-place orders is over a barricaded individual in distress. The incident has now been resolved.
-
Travis Green to be head coach of the Ottawa Senators
Travis Green, 53, is the new head coach of the Ottawa Senators.
-
Drivers could face mandatory alcohol screening during traffic stops in Ottawa, police warn
Ottawa police warn drivers pulled over for a traffic stop may be asked to provide a breath sample, as the service continues to see a rise in impaired drivers on the roads.
Montreal
-
Longtime weather specialist Lori Graham announces she's leaving CTV Montreal
CTV News Montreal's ray of sunshine — Lori Graham — is leaving the station after more than 25 years. The longtime weather specialist announced on Tuesday that she is saying goodbye to her CTV family to spend more time giving back to the community, specifically, her faith community on the South Shore.
-
Quebec looking to limit sperm donations per donor after 3 men from same family father hundreds of children
Quebec is looking at tightening the regulations around sperm donation in the province following the release of a documentary that revealed three men from the same family fathered hundreds of children.
-
Montreal police, prosecutors launch project to better address strangulation cases
Montreal police and the Quebec prosecutor's office are launching a pilot project to help authorities better address domestic violence-related strangulations.
Vancouver
-
Ottawa approves B.C.'s request to recriminalize drug use in public spaces
The federal government has approved B.C.'s request to recriminalize the use of drugs in public spaces such as hospitals and parks.
-
B.C. massage therapist banned from touching parts of female patients' bodies
A B.C. massage therapist has been prohibited from massaging certain parts of female patients' bodies while a misconduct investigation is underway, according to the professional regulator.
-
Vancouver man charged for allegedly withdrawing funds from 'frozen' accounts, regulator says
A Vancouver man who owes money to the B.C. Securities Commission has been criminally charged for allegedly withdrawing funds from accounts that were subject to a "freeze order."
Vancouver Island
-
Ottawa approves B.C.'s request to recriminalize drug use in public spaces
The federal government has approved B.C.'s request to recriminalize the use of drugs in public spaces such as hospitals and parks.
-
Grieving B.C. family seeks apology over paranormal TV show as network removes broadcast
The family of a teenage girl who died in Victoria says it’s traumatized by an episode of a TV show about the paranormal – and its complaints have now led to it being removed from APTN and APTNlumi.ca.
-
Military judge orders suspended jail sentence, $3K fine for B.C. sailor who stole from shipmates
A former Canadian navy sailor was handed a $3,000 fine and a suspended jail sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from his shipmates aboard a Pacific fleet frigate.
Kelowna
-
Red dresses to make fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women
Models in uniquely designed red dresses are taking to the runway in British Columbia this weekend to make a powerful fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.
-
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
London
-
Security guard shot, critically injured outside of Drake's Toronto mansion
A security guard working at Drake’s Bridle Path mansion in Toronto was seriously injured in a shooting outside the residence early Tuesday morning, police said.
-
Attempted murder charge laid after man stabbed in the neck, Sarnia police say
An attempted murder charge has been laid after a 40-year-old man was stabbed in the neck at Sarnia's Rainbow Park on Monday evening.
-
Increasing ER closures prompt healthcare rallies in Grey-Bruce
For the fourth day in a row, the emergency department at Chesley’s hospital is closed. Sick calls amongst the already short nursing staff who could not be replaced are to blame for the closures, according to hospital officials.
Kitchener
-
New charges for Ont. woman who previously admitted to defrauding doulas
The Brantford, Ont. woman who was previously sentenced to house arrest after admitting to deceiving doulas has been charged again in connection to a new victim.
-
$9M in drugs seized by WRPS, two Kitchener residents charged
Two Kitchener residents are facing charges in what police are calling one of the largest drug seizures in the Waterloo Regional Police Services’ (WRPS) history.
-
Shots fired into residential building in Kitchener: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating after they say shots were fired into a residential building in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Security guard shot, critically injured outside of Drake's Toronto mansion
A security guard working at Drake’s Bridle Path mansion in Toronto was seriously injured in a shooting outside the residence early Tuesday morning, police said.
-
Man taken to Timmins hospital with gunshot wound after shooting on Sixth Avenue
People in Timmins are waking up to a heavy police presence and road closures in the area of Sixth Avenue and Pine Street on Tuesday morning.
-
'It looked so legit': Ontario man pays $7,700 for luxury villa found on Booking.com, but the listing was fake
An Ontario man says he paid more than $7,700 for a luxury villa he found on a popular travel website -- but the listing was fake.
Atlantic
-
Alcohol believed to be a factor in boating incident after 2 men die: N.S. RCMP
Two Nova Scotia men are dead after a boat they were travelling in sank in the Annapolis River in Granville Centre, N.S., on Monday.
-
Crash between pickup truck, motorcycle leaves 1 man dead: N.S. RCMP
A 20-year-old man has died following a collision between a pickup truck and motorcycle in Union Corner, N.S., on Sunday.
-
IWK looking for missing 17-year-old patient
The IWK Health Centre in Halifax is looking for a 17-year-old patient who has gone missing.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador latest province to tighten rules on Airbnbs
Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest jurisdiction to bring in stricter rules for short-term rentals, with a coming set of regulations that will force operators to register with the provincial government.
-
Officer convicted of on-duty rape no longer with Royal Newfoundland Constabulary
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says an officer convicted in 2021 of raping a woman while on duty is no longer with the force.
-
Evicted from St. John's, N.L. tent city, this man refuses bed in 'disgusting' shelter
A homeless man in Newfoundland says he refuses to sleep in a shelter after workers wearing balaclavas and haz-mat suits tore down a tent encampment in St. John's on Friday.