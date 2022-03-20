Sask. Rate Review Panel to host public meetings

The Saskatchewan Rate Review Panel is hosting in person, as well as virtual meetings, in Regina and Saskatoon as part of its review of SaskPower’s 2022 and 2023 Rate Application.

“It is important that people have access to the information, ask questions and can express their opinions regarding the Rate Application from SaskPower,” said Panel Chair Al Johnston in a news release.

The Saskatoon meeting is set to be held on April 5 at 4:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Cavalier Hotel.

This is scheduled to be followed by the Regina portion of the meetings on April 6 at 4:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel & Conference Centre in the Prince Albert Room.

The panel encourages participation in all of its reviews and urges the public to participate.

“It is important that the panel hears this input as we consider the application and make our recommendations to government,” Johnston said in the news release.

The panel also encourages the public to visit their website to see the rate application and supporting documents as they become available.

The public is also encouraged to voice their questions and comments regarding the rate review on the panel's website or on their various social media accounts.