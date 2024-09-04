Sask. RCMP arrest driver travelling at 'extremely high rates of speed' near resort community

Saskatchewan RCMP say a 19-year-old is facing a lengthy list of charges after he was seen driving at “extremely high rates of speed” between Kenosee Lake and Carlyle Saturday night.

According to an RCMP news release, police received a report of an erratic driver on Highway 9 in the province’s southeast around 9:20 p.m.

RCMP said a “tire deflation device” was set up on Lake View Street in Kenosee Lake that slowed the suspect vehicle down significantly. Police then followed it until it came to a dead end and stopped, the release said.

RCMP said they also determined the licence plate on the vehicle in question was stolen in Alberta.

The 19-year-old man, who police said is from Kenosee Lake, was arrested at the scene.

He was charged with two counts of flight from a peace officer, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime less than $5,000, two counts of resists/obstruct peace officer and failing to comply with a release order condition.

Police did not provide specific rates of speed the man was driving.

Kenosee Lake, Sask. is located about 197 kilometres southeast of Regina.