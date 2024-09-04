REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. RCMP arrest driver travelling at 'extremely high rates of speed' near resort community

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Saskatchewan RCMP say a 19-year-old is facing a lengthy list of charges after he was seen driving at “extremely high rates of speed” between Kenosee Lake and Carlyle Saturday night.

    According to an RCMP news release, police received a report of an erratic driver on Highway 9 in the province’s southeast around 9:20 p.m.

    RCMP said a “tire deflation device” was set up on Lake View Street in Kenosee Lake that slowed the suspect vehicle down significantly. Police then followed it until it came to a dead end and stopped, the release said.

    RCMP said they also determined the licence plate on the vehicle in question was stolen in Alberta.

    The 19-year-old man, who police said is from Kenosee Lake, was arrested at the scene.

    He was charged with two counts of flight from a peace officer, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime less than $5,000, two counts of resists/obstruct peace officer and failing to comply with a release order condition.

    Police did not provide specific rates of speed the man was driving.

    Kenosee Lake, Sask. is located about 197 kilometres southeast of Regina.

