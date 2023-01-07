Sask. RCMP arrest one following lockdown on Cowessess First Nation

A lockdown on Cowessess First Nation has been lifted following the arrest of a suspect by Saskatchewan RCMP.

Cowessess First Nation was put into lockdown on Saturday afternoon following reports of a potentially armed man in the community.

RCMP confirmed that officers from its Broadview detachment were searching for a man who attempted to break into a house and uttered threats.

A public service announcement was posted to the Cowessess First Nation community Facebook page just after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The post explained that a man who “may be armed with a gun" had abandoned his vehicle near the community’s water treatment plant.

"The male’s vehicle got stuck and he left in an unknown direction on foot in the community. Police are looking for him and ask the public if they see any suspicious persons to call 911," RCMP stated in its news release just before 6 p.m.

Saskatchewan RCMP did not confirm if any weapons were involved.

No injuries were reported to police.

The man at the centre of the search was arrested without incident, according to RCMP.

Cowessess First Nation is located approximately 160 kilometres east of Regina.