Sask. RCMP arrests subject of dangerous persons alert after SUV catches on fire in cornfield

Saskatchewan RCMP say the subject of a dangerous persons alert issued in the midst of an unrelated manhunt was taken into custody after the vehicle he was travelling in erupted into flames in a cornfield.

The public alert issued on Sept. 5 came as residents in the province were already on edge after a similar alert was issued in connection to the James Smith Cree Nation mass stabbing that left 10 dead and 18 injured.

Police made the decision to issue the second alert after an alleged gas theft and gunfire was reported to Spiritwood RCMP.

The first call police received at 9:20 a.m. involved a gas theft at a gas station in Leoville, Sask., according to an RCMP news release

The theft involved a black Nissan SUV that had been reported stolen earlier that morning, RCMP said.

Police received another report that someone travelling in a black Nissan SUV had fired a gun at a resident in the area. No one was injured.

According to RCMP, police believed the incidents could be connected with a Sept. 2 report of gunshots on Witchekan Lake First Nation.

"Due to the imminent risk to public safety identified by investigators, a dangerous persons emergency alert was broadcasted to all residents in the Witchekan Lake First Nation and surrounding areas to seek immediate shelter," the RCMP news release said.

"Police began to receive numerous reports of a vehicle, a black Nissan SUV, driving dangerously and swerving into incoming traffic between the Witchekan Lake First Nation and the Pelican Lake First Nation."

Police located the SUV shortly after 11:30 a.m. in a cornfield near Witchekan Lake. The driver kept driving "dangerously and at a high rate of speed' through the cornfield," RCMP said.

Police continued to follow the SUV until it caught fire and slowed to a stop, according to RCMP. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was located and taken into custody.

After investigating, police determined the driver was not connected with the Sept. 2 incident.