Sask. RCMP ask for assistance in search for man wanted on assault charges

RCMP in Punnichy is requesting assistance from the public in the search for a man wanted on assault charges.

Utin Shawn Machiskinic, a 38-year-old man from Kawacatoose First Nation, is currently wanted on charges of assault and assault by strangulation or choking, according to RCMP.

Machiskinic is described as five feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

RCMP warn the public to not approach Machiskinic if he is spotted and to report sightings immediately to police.

Anyone with information regarding Machiskinic’s current whereabouts is asked to contact Punnichy RCMP, their local police service or Crime Stoppers.