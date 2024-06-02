REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. RCMP called to 'serious collision' on Highway 1

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Saskatchewan RCMP were called to a "serious collision" on Highway 1 west of Swift Current over the weekend.

    The collision was reported in an RCMP news release just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

    RCMP did not disclose the exact location of the crash, noting it occurred “a few kilometres” west of Swift Current.

    Traffic in the area has been re-routed and will remain so for an undetermined amount of time, according to police.

    Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline reported that  the crash occurred on Highway 1 at Range Road 625. The highway’s eastbound lanes were said to be affected by the crash.

    As 8:00 a.m. Monday the Hotline's closure notice had been removed.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News