Sask. RCMP called to 'serious collision' on Highway 1

Saskatchewan RCMP were called to a "serious collision" on Highway 1 west of Swift Current over the weekend.

The collision was reported in an RCMP news release just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

RCMP did not disclose the exact location of the crash, noting it occurred “a few kilometres” west of Swift Current.

Traffic in the area has been re-routed and will remain so for an undetermined amount of time, according to police.

Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline reported that the crash occurred on Highway 1 at Range Road 625. The highway’s eastbound lanes were said to be affected by the crash.

As 8:00 a.m. Monday the Hotline's closure notice had been removed.